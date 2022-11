Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Make it three in a row for CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) -- in two different ways. The big healthcare company announced its third-quarter results on Wednesday, and for the third-consecutive quarter, CVS beat Wall Street earnings estimates. It reported Q3 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09, well above the $1.99 expected by analysts.In addition, CVS raised its adjusted EPS guidance for the third time this year. The company now expects full-year 2022 adjusted EPS of between $8.55 and $8.65, up from its previous forecast of $8.40 to $8.60.Investors reacted favorably to the news. But is CVS Health stock a buy after the Q3 earnings beat? Continue reading