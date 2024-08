Is CVS Health Stock in Trouble After Reducing Its Guidance for a Third Straight Quarter?

When a company falls short of earnings expectations, it's not a good sign for investors. It's even worse if it also cuts guidance due to a troubling outlook.CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) has done that for three consecutive periods. Investors are likely losing trust in the company's ability to forecast what will happen, given the seemingly ever-changing landscape for the business.Either the business faces difficult headwinds that make it challenging to predict how it will perform, or management hasn't been good at forecasting its numbers. Regardless of which answer is correct, investors could be led to the same ultimate decision -- CVS isn't worth investing in.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool