05.01.2024 21:37:00
Is Daktronics a Buy Right Now?
Large-scale display systems expert Daktronics (NASDAQ: DAKT) has been on a roller coaster in recent years. After alternating rounds of crisis-inspired layoffs and Wall Street-stumping success, Daktronics' stock more than tripled in 2023.Does this volatile microcap have room to run higher, or has the stock already reached its peak value?Daktronics took a hard hit from the coronavirus pandemic. First, investing in displays for sports arenas made little sense when the stadiums weren't hosting any games. Then, the slow return to normalcy in sports attendance and other live events dovetailed with an inflationary emergency, putting more roadblocks in front of arena upgrades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
