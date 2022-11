Is Datadog Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) posted its third-quarter earnings report on Nov. 3. The data visualization company's revenue rose 61% year-over-year to $437 million and beat analysts' estimates by $22 million. Its adjusted net income increased 83% to $81 million, or $0.23 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.Datadog's growth rates were impressive, but its stock barely budged after the report and remains down nearly 60% for the year. Let's review Datadog more closely to see if it's worth buying at these levels.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading