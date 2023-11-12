|
12.11.2023 13:00:00
Is Datadog Stock a Buy?
From online banking to streaming the latest shows, our society relies heavily on technology. Organizations depend so much on tech that these systems must run continuously without a hitch. Enter Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), a company specializing in monitoring tech infrastructure so issues are caught before they affect customers.The importance of Datadog's products has grown as tech infrastructures become increasingly complex. Organizations now combine on-site computer networks, software tools, and other systems with cloud computing platforms operated by third parties. Datadog's monitoring capabilities can span these disparate systems, watching for signs of a technical issue and providing the tools to address problems quickly.An indicator of how important Datadog's solutions have become to an organization is illustrated by a seven-figure deal the company secured with a U.S. government agency this year. Datadog's success resulted in a strong third-quarter earnings report, causing shares to surge nearly 30% on Nov. 7, the stock's best performance to date.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
