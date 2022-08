Is Datadog Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Datadog's (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock dipped 2% after the cloud-based data visualization company posted its second-quarter earnings report. Its revenue rose 74% year over year to $406 million, beating analysts' estimates by $25 million. Its adjusted net income surged 160% to $84 million, or $0.24 per share, which also cleared expectations by nine cents.Those headline numbers looked impressive, but a few issues prevented the bulls from rushing back to the stock, which has tumbled nearly 35% this year amid rising interest rates and other macroeconomic challenges. Let's examine Datadog's strengths, flaws, and valuation to see if it's still worth buying.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading