Is Datadog Stock Overhyped and Overpriced?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) is a high-quality business and seeing tremendous growth but currently, the stock appears to be an expensive buy. In this segment of "The Morning Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 15, Fool.com analyst Tim Beyers and Director of Small Cap Research Bill Mann discuss the company's appeal to investors.Continue reading