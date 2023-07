Is Deere Stock Headed Toward a New All-Time High?

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) stock has overcome a few major sell-offs and is now knocking on the door of a new all-time high. While Deere has been a powerful brand and industry leader for decades, a couple of tailwinds are propelling the stock to new heights, and its strategic focus on long-term growth over short-term benefits should prove a recipe for success for decades to come. Image source: Getty Images.Deere's fiscal 2023 second-quarter results (released in May) reaffirmed that the company's growth spurt is still very much alive. For the period, which ended April 30, the company notched $2.86 billion in net income and updated its fiscal year net income guidance to a range of $9.25 billion to $9.5 billion, including $10 billion to $10.5 billion in cash flow from equipment operations. Those are jaw-dropping numbers, especially when put into context. With a market cap of around $128 billion, Deere will have a price-to-earnings ratio of just 13.8 if it hits the low end of that guidance.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel