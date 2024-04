Is Dell Stock a Buy?

Shares of veteran computer maker Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) have skyrocketed over the past year. Last April, the stock reached a 52-week low of $41.47. This April, shares hit a high of $136.16.Dell's consistent ability to beat Wall Street expectations contributed to the dramatic upsurge of its stock, but another factor playing a big role here is artificial intelligence. According to Dell COO Jeff Clarke, "We have just started to touch the AI opportunities ahead of us, including broader adoption of AI by enterprise customers."The company's shares dropped recently along with the broader stock market. Could this present a potential buying opportunity? To help you decide whether to purchase shares, let's take a moment to assess Dell's suitability as an investment for the long haul.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel