16.04.2024 10:10:00
Is Delta Air Lines Stock a Buy?
Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) recently released earnings and the results were excellent, checking off nearly all the items many investors look for from a company in the transportation sector. As such, the stock remains a great investment option for those seeking a long-term growth stock.That's the overarching take on Delta. Now let's take a closer look at why this is the best airline stock to buy at the moment.The investment case for Delta is based on a belief in the enduring nature of the recovery in commercial air travel, the airline's shift toward higher-margin premium services including its premium cabin ticket sales, and its loyalty-related revenue. In addition, investors are hoping Delta keeps costs under control and meets its full-year free-cash-flow guidance of $3 billion to $4 billion, allowing it to repay debt built up during the pandemic.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
