Delta Air Lines Aktie

Delta Air Lines für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MQV8 / ISIN: US2473617023

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09.07.2026 09:50:00

Is Delta Air Lines Stock a Buy Before Friday's Earnings Report?

Earnings season is about to begin, and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is one of the first big names up. The carrier reports second-quarter results Friday, July 10, before the market opens, among the earliest S&P 500 companies to do so. With the stock up about 35% this year as of this writing, is it worth buying ahead of the report?Let's look at what Delta told investors last quarter, what it has guided for this one, and how the valuation stacks up.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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