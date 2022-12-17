|
Is Devon Energy Stock a Buy?
Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) is one of those stocks where you need to be extremely clear about what you own or you could end up burned, badly. It's not a bad company -- it's just that its stock comes with some nuances that you might overlook if you get overly enamored with its huge 9% dividend yield. And that could leave you feeling upset with yourself.Here's why Devon Energy might be a buy for some investors but a terrible choice for those looking for consistent dividend payouts.At its core, Devon Energy is an oil and natural gas producer. It operates in the onshore space of the U.S. energy sector, with exposure to five producing regions. It has been expanding its size via bolt-on deals, recently adding exposure in the Eagle Ford basin in Texas and the Williston Basin in North Dakota. Continue reading
