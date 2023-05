Is Devon Energy Stock a Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) has a 3.3% dividend yield today, which simply pales in comparison to Devon Energy 's (NYSE: DVN) massive 9.1% yield. If all you did was look at dividend yield, you'd jump on Devon in a heartbeat. But that's not enough to make a final investment call when it comes to Devon.Here's some additional information that you need to know before you buy this stock.Devon Energy is an onshore U.S. oil and natural gas producer. It was founded in the early 1970s and went public in the late 1980s. It has paid a dividend annually since 1993. It's fairly well respected in the energy industry, though there's really nothing particularly remarkable about it as a company.Continue reading