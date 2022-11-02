|
02.11.2022 10:31:00
Is DexCom a Good Healthcare Stock to Buy Now?
Shares of the medical device maker DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shot about 50% higher in October. Unfortunately, the stock is still around 25% below the peak it reached in late 2021. Investors who have seen DexCom soar in the past only to come crashing down are justifiably nervous about adding the stock to their own portfolios. Let's look below the surface to see if it has any more fuel in the tank.On Oct. 28, DexCom stock jumped in response to a third-quarter earnings report that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. Analysts expected adjusted earnings of $0.24 per share and were pleasantly surprised when the company reported a profit of $0.28 per share.Continue reading
