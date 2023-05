Is Dexcom a Good Stock to Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're a long-term Dexcom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shareholder, congratulations. A $1,000 bet placed on this developer of blood sugar monitoring devices a decade ago is worth nearly $30,000 today.Sadly, past performance doesn't guarantee future results. If anything, Dexcom's success to date makes continued growth at its previous pace extra challenging.Shares of Dexcom recently dipped a couple of percentage points after the company shared results from the first three months of 2023. Is the stock's recent slip a sign that investors should avoid this former highflier or is it an opportunity to buy a great stock at a bargain price?Continue reading