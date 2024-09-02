02.09.2024 13:12:00

Is DexCom a Millionaire-Maker Stock?

Medical device specialist DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) is going through a rough patch. The company's shares dropped off a cliff following its second-quarter earnings report. However, zooming out helps put things in perspective. The healthcare company has generally delivered returns that are well above average. Can DexCom continue doing that long enough to be a millionaire-maker stock for investors who get in today? Let's find out.DexCom is a leader in the market for continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems, devices that allow diabetics to keep track of their blood glucose levels. This field is practically a duopoly DexCom shares with Abbott Laboratories. CGMs are better mousetraps than manually operated blood glucose meters that can only tell a person's sugar level at a particular time. CGMs do so automatically and continuously throughout the day. They can also be paired with pumps to automate the insulin delivery process. Many studies have concluded that CGMs help diabetes patients achieve better health outcomes.DexCom has been successful precisely because it has helped increase the adoption of this technology. Revenue, earnings, and stock performance have been impressive, if a bit volatile, since its 2005 IPO.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

