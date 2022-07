Is DexCom Stock Too Pricey to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you've had sticker shock while perusing the grocery store recently and decided not to buy something you normally would, DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) might not be the stock for you. The medical device company's status as a solid growth stock is much the same as it ever was, but it's not exactly the good deal that it might have been a few years ago. Yet, there are a few reasons to believe that its high price tag could be justifiable for some investors. Let's break down this company's valuation and take a look at its growth prospects to see if buying a few shares could be a good financial decision for you.If you're just learning about DexCom for the first time, it develops and sells continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), which people with type 2 diabetes use to control their blood sugar levels more effectively and comfortably than with traditional finger-stick tests that need to be done several times per day. It's also a company that's been great for investors with a total return of around 2,400% over the past 10 years. But after a run-up like that, it's no surprise to see a loss of momentum. Continue reading