|
15.07.2022 17:30:00
Is DexCom Stock Too Pricey to Buy?
If you've had sticker shock while perusing the grocery store recently and decided not to buy something you normally would, DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) might not be the stock for you. The medical device company's status as a solid growth stock is much the same as it ever was, but it's not exactly the good deal that it might have been a few years ago. Yet, there are a few reasons to believe that its high price tag could be justifiable for some investors. Let's break down this company's valuation and take a look at its growth prospects to see if buying a few shares could be a good financial decision for you.If you're just learning about DexCom for the first time, it develops and sells continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), which people with type 2 diabetes use to control their blood sugar levels more effectively and comfortably than with traditional finger-stick tests that need to be done several times per day. It's also a company that's been great for investors with a total return of around 2,400% over the past 10 years. But after a run-up like that, it's no surprise to see a loss of momentum. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DexCom Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.07.22
|Is DexCom Stock Too Pricey to Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
13.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DexCom stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu DexCom Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DexCom Inc.
|78,26
|2,47%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholungskurs zum Wochenende: US-Börsen gehen stärker aus dem Handel -- ATX und DAX schließen höher -- Börsen Asiens letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am am Freitag fester. Auch dem DAX gelang ein freundlicher Handelstag. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. Die asiatischen Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.