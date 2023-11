Is DexCom the Next Big Growth Stock?

With shares of DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) falling 11% this year amid a steadily rising market, one might think that the medical device maker's growth potential is ebbing compared to its former glory. But given its big ambitions to sell its medical devices globally, and with more and more countries giving it the green light to do business, rumors of its demise are probably premature.Can DexCom become the next big growth stock thanks to its ever-increasing scale of operations, or has the market already priced in all of its future success? Let's examine its plans and its valuation to try and reach a conclusion.DexCom makes continuous glucose monitors (CGMs) for people with diabetes, so they don't need to perform pinprick blood-sugar tests multiple times per day. The company's devices, which patients wear all day, feed data to their smartphones so they know when to take their insulin. Compared to traditional methods for measuring blood glucose levels, wearing a device provides much more data, which in turn can lead to patients keeping their levels in the target range for more of the day, hopefully experiencing better health outcomes as a result.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel