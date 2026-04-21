International Aktie
WKN DE: A0LC2G / ISIN: GB00B188SR50
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21.04.2026 22:05:12
Is DFGX a Smart International Bond Play? One Wealth Manager Just Added $3.9 Million Worth
According to an SEC filing dated April 15, 2026, Elser Financial Planning, Inc bought 72,648 shares of Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGX) during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $3.9 million, calculated using the average closing price for the quarter.The Dimensional Global ex US Core Fixed Income ETF is a passively managed ETF that tracks a broad, diversified portfolio of non-US fixed income securities -- spanning both government and corporate issuers across international markets.Elser Financial Planning's decision to add roughly 72,600 shares of DFGX last quarter was a meaningful increase in an existing position. For context, the firm already held 635,207 shares heading into Q1 2026, making this estimated $3.9 million purchase an approximately 11% increase in Elser’s existing stake.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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