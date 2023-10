Is Digital Realty Trust Stock a Buy Now?

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) is a non-tech stock that tech investors can understand. Its data centers play a critical role in supporting the burgeoning cloud computing industry.Nonetheless, since it is a data center REIT, it is actually a real estate stock. That arguably makes it an excellent fit for a tech portfolio. Here's why.Data centers like the ones owned by Digital Realty differ from other property types because they offer physical security, climate control, robust electrical systems, and redundant equipment. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel