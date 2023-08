Is Digital Realty Trust's High-Yield Dividend Safe or in Trouble?

Sixteen-plus years of dividend growth makes a stock seem pretty safe. That's the case for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR). But is the high-yield dividend it pays actually secure? In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro talk through their concerns, and why investors shouldn't just assume things will be fine. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 2, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 6, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel