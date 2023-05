Is DigitalOcean the Best Cloud Stock to Buy for 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After getting clobbered by the bear market last year, shares of DigitalOcean (NYSE: DOCN) have been on fire in 2023. The stock is up nearly 30% on the year, despite another pullback as of late. The cloud provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) is actually continuing to put up great growth numbers, even as its tech titan peers slow.With that said, is this a top cloud stock to buy for 2023 and beyond? After more than a decade of fast and consistent expansion, the public cloud market (primarily Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Alphabet's Google Cloud) is facing some serious challenges. At best, the economy is expected to slow dramatically this year (or fall into recession at worst).Continue reading