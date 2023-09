Is Disney a Buy Now?

Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is often the first stock in a portfolio for new investors, drawn by its storied legacy and knack for resonating with younger demographics. Yet the entertainment giant's stock has disappointed in 2023 with a decline of 9% versus the benchmark S&P 500's return of 17%. What's worse, Disney shares recently hit a five-year low amid serious questions about its leadership and certain segments of its business. Let's examine what has gone wrong for Disney and whether its stock collapse has created a potential buying opportunity. Beyond Disney's stock-performance woes in 2023, it has generated a 27% loss over the past five years. Investors may have taken issue with the revolving door in leadership, with longtime CEO Bob Iger retiring in early 2020, only to return in late 2022 after his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, stepped down. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel