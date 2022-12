Is Disney a No-Brainer Stock to Buy for 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Over the past few years, investors in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) have been on a nonstop thrill ride rivaling any found in the company's worldwide collection of theme parks.Pandemic-induced shutdowns of movie theaters and theme parks initially sent the stock plunging, before excitement over the prospects of its Disney+ streaming service and the reopening of the economy sent the stock climbing to a new all-time high.The onset of the bear market sent the stock plummeting once again, and it's currently notching lows last seen at the height of the pandemic.Continue reading