12.11.2023 16:30:00
Is Disney Finally Turning the Corner?
Disney's (NYSE: DIS) highly anticipated fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report finally hit the wire Wednesday night. The numbers showed the company is still facing challenges in its transition from linear TV to streaming, but also showed signs that the worst of its turnaround seems to be behind it.Its loss in its direct-to-consumer segment, comprising all of its streaming services, including ESPN+, was $387 million, compared to a loss of $1.47 billion in the quarter a year ago. Disney narrowed that gap by both growing revenue from its streaming business and cutting costs.International Disney+ subscribers jumped by 6.4 million from the quarter earlier to 66.1 million, driving much of the growth in its core streaming business. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
