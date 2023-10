Is Disney Ready for Another Proxy Battle?

One of Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) largest investors is getting jittery again. It doesn't mean that it has to end badly for the rest of the media giant's shareholders.The Wall Street Journal is reporting that activist investor Nelson Peltz is readying for a proxy battle at the next Disney shareholder meeting to gain some seats in the boardroom. If this sounds familiar, it's because we saw it start to play out earlier this year. The billionaire founding partner of Trian Fund Management would eventually pull his slate of nominees for Disney directors after CEO Bob Iger embraced some of the changes that Peltz was advocating. Will the battle for a boardroom presence make it to the springtime annual shareholder meeting this time? Disney shares opened slightly higher on Monday following the news that broke over the weekend. It's not the only reason why Disney shareholders could come out ahead no matter how the proxy fight is resolved this time around. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel