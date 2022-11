Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Disney (NYSE: DIS) has been spending tens of billions of dollars building content for its streaming services, and investors are getting tired of the spending after the company's third-quarter 2022 earnings report. But is this the right move long-term? In this video, Travis Hoium and Jason Hall discuss why this could be a great time to buy Disney and hold it for the next decade. *Stock prices used were the end-of-day prices of Nov. 8, 2022. The video was published on Nov. 9, 2022.Continue reading