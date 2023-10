Is Disney Stock a Buy Now?

If you're a consumer of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) content, it might feel like everything at the entertainment giant is business as usual. But if you're a shareholder, you probably know that there's a lot of turmoil going on under the surface. Between the Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes, its cash-burning streaming services, the decline of cable, and more, Disney's business faces major hurdles.Yet, there's still magic happening at the House of Mouse -- and strong reasons to think Disney could emerge from these troubles as a greater company.Disney is the largest entertainment company in the world, and that's not going to change anytime soon. It has developed a formidable operating model that begins with creative teams churning out popular characters and franchises. That intellectual property is then used as the basis for a range of additional assets -- more content, toys and other products, theme park rides, and more -- that bring customers further into the Disney ecosystem and expand the revenue-generating cycle.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel