Is Disney Stock a Good Long-Term Investment?

While the broader stock market rebounded from a rough 2022 this year, the opposite held true for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shares. The stock has been on a downward trend in 2023, hitting a 52-week low on Sept. 7, an ignominious result during the company's 100th year in business.The entertainment giant's share-price decline makes sense. Disney faces an extraordinary number of challenges in 2023.Disputes with cable company Charter Communications and the state of Florida rage on while a pair of industry strikes from writers and actors put a halt on the creation of new content. Then there's the lack of profitability at its Disney+ streaming service and the decline of its traditional linear television business. That's a long list of problems in Disney's lap right now.