Is Disney Stock Going Back to $130? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

It wasn't obvious at first, but Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) disappointed its shareholders this week. The entertainment conglomerate reported that it earned $1.21 per share for the second quarter of its fiscal 2024 -- but only if you don't count charges taken for lost goodwill.Counting those costs, Disney actually lost $0.01 per share. Multiple analysts -- JPMorgan, UBS, and Wells Fargo among them -- responded by cutting their Disney price targets as low as $130. The analyst I want to focus on today, Rosenblatt Securities' Barton Crockett, also cut his price target, from $137 to $130 a share.