Is Disney Stock Going Back to $140? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So

It's been a long three years for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) shareholders.As recently as 2021, with COVID-19 raging and much of America stuck working and studying from home, Disney stock hit an all-time high near $190 a share as investors saw demand skyrocket for the company's new Disney+ streaming service. A series of movie flops, culture war kerfuffle, and the stubborn unprofitability of direct-to-consumer streaming, however, soon soured investors on Disney stock. Opening below $115 Monday, Disney shares are down nearly 40% from their peak -- but there's good news, too.Loop Capital analyst Alan Gould just predicted Disney stock will return to $140 a share within a year, and return to a price last seen two years ago. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel