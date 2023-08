Is Disney Stock Ready to Bounce Back?

There isn't a lot of love for Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) as an investment these days, making this weekend's cover story in Barron's all the more interesting. "Reclaiming the magic," teases the weekly financial publication. It goes on to spell out why now might be a great time to play the contrarian and pick up shares of the out-of-favor entertainment giant. The argument is sound. Disney is trading for just 17x next fiscal year's projected earnings, and that's with the bottom line being dragged down by the ongoing losses in streaming.There are plenty of catalysts collecting cobwebs. It has iconic media assets it can sell. There's a recent wave of box-office disappointments to turn around.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel