22.02.2023 19:30:00
Is Disney World Ready to Raise Prices Again?
A theme park isn't exactly a cheap date these days. Prices keep inching higher for admissions, food, and keepsakes at Walt Disney's (NYSE: DIS) domestic gated attractions. New premium add-ons to enhance the experience have only gotten more expensive. The typical guest is spending 40% more for a day at a Disney park than pre-pandemic times, but the turnstiles keep clicking. Don't expect pricing relief anytime soon. One of the more notable post-pandemic add-ons at Disney parks on both coasts -- Genie+, where guests pay for access to reserve return times for expedited attraction queues -- experienced its first sellout at Disney World over the holiday weekend. Genie+ rolled out at the Florida resort at $15 a day per guest 16 months ago. It shifted to variable demand-based pricing late last year. Sunday's sellout of the line-shortening platform came at a record-high price of $29 for the offering. It wasn't a fluke. Genie+ sold out again on Monday. Continue reading
