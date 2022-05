Is Disney World's Top Rival Taking the Summer Off?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's time to feast for Central Florida's theme parks. Area schools let out next week. The rest of the country's schools will quickly follow. Walt Disney 's (NYSE: DIS) sprawling resort is ready. Disney World will open its most expensive roller coaster in time for next weekend's Memorial Day holiday crowds. SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE: SEAS) has two new scream machines -- at SeaWorld Orlando and Busch Gardens Tampa -- that it introduced earlier this year. A couple of I-4 exits away, Disney World's largest rival isn't doing much. Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Universal Orlando opened a popular Jurassic World-themed coaster in the springtime of last year, but that was last summer's belle of the white-knuckled ball. Universal Orlando doesn't have anything shiny and new to offer guests this summer, and -- if anything -- it's been pulling back on its offerings. Tourists will come anyway, but it's not a good look. Let's go over the curious case of Comcast's approach to competing against Disney and SeaWorld during this important summer travel season. Continue reading