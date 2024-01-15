|
15.01.2024 12:37:00
Is DocuSign Stock a Buy?
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) was one of the darlings of the pandemic. As the population locked down, the company provided the perfect avenue for contract executions in a world where people had to avoid close personal contact.That growth led to the stock price peaking at more than $300 per share in 2021, and one could understand the optimism at the time. Due to the convenience of its processes, the company had an opportunity to retain much of its business as lockdowns ended.Unfortunately for the company, competition from Adobe, Dropbox, and others has eaten away at its growth, and DocuSign sells for an 80% discount to its all-time high. But does that make the SaaS stock an excellent investment? Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
