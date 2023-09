Is DocuSign Stock Finally On the Road to Recovery After Its Spectacular Fall from Grace?

After growing like gangbusters for several years following its 2018 debut, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) has fallen on hard times. As remote work and social distancing gave way to a macroeconomic downturn, the digital signature specialist was particularly hard hit. The novelty of consummating contracts and other agreements with a few keystrokes and the click of a mouse eventually wore off. Many companies scrapped plans to go digital and went back to business as usual -- and DocuSign's growth slowed to a crawl.Fair-weather investors headed for the hills, but reports of DocuSign's demise have been greatly exaggerated and the company has continued to grow -- albeit at a slower rate. While there's still much work to be done, DocuSign delivered results that outpaced expectations, giving shareholders a shot of confidence that the beleaguered company might finally have turned the corner.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel