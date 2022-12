Is DocuSign Stock on the Road to Recovery After Its Spectacular Fall From Grace?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

After growing like wildfire during the pandemic-induced lockdowns, DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) suddenly hit a wall. Many investors expected demand for digital signatures to transcend remote work and social distancing. The ability to finalize contracts and other agreements with a click of a mouse and a few keystrokes seemed invaluable.Unfortunately, many businesses went back to the status quo, and DocuSign's growth fell off a cliff. Some believed the writing was on the wall and left the company for dead. However, there were signs of life in DocuSign's recent results which suggest that after more than a year, the tech stock could finally be on the long road to recovery.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading