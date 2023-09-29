|
29.09.2023 13:23:00
Is Dollar General a Buy Now?
Dollar General (NYSE: DG) has a fairly simple business model in the retail sector. It sells everyday products at reasonable prices to local customers, much like the corner store did years ago. But things aren't going well for the discount chain today, and investors are reacting as you would expect. The question for those with a long-term view is whether or not Dollar General's business is broken or just going through a rough patch.Since the start of the year Dollar General's stock has fallen roughly 55%. That's a massive decline in a fairly short period of time. It isn't alone, with main competitor Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) also seeing declines this year. The problem is that Dollar Tree's shares are down about half as much, with a drop of "just" 26%.
