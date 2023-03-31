|
31.03.2023 13:55:00
Is Dollar General Stock a Buy?
Wall Street isn't sure what to make of Dollar General (NYSE: DG) stock right now. The retailer's shares had been trouncing the market for most of the past year but those positive returns have all but disappeared in the wake of its recent earnings update. Investors are nervous about slowing sales trends and the potential for weak profits through most of 2023.Let's take a closer look at its operating update and whether investors should pass on Dollar General's stock today.Dollar General reported a 4.3% same-store sales increase for Q4, which was worse than management had originally forecast. That result also seems underwhelming, compared to some retailing peers. Walmart and Costco are growing comps at a faster rate in the core U.S. market, after all.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
