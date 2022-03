Is Domo Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) posted its fourth-quarter earnings report on March 1. The cloud-based data visualization company's revenue rose 23% year over year to $70 million, beating analysts' estimates by $2.9 million. But its adjusted net loss widened from $9.8 million to $13.6 million, or $0.41 per share, which missed analysts' expectations by a penny.Domo's stock dipped after the mixed report, and it remains more than 50% below its all-time high of $98.35, which it hit just last August. Should investors consider buying some shares of Domo after that steep decline?Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading