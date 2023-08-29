|
29.08.2023 11:17:00
Is Domo Stock a Buy Now?
Domo's (NASDAQ: DOMO) stock sank 36% to a three-and-a-half-year low on Aug. 25 after the cloud-based enterprise software company posted its latest earnings report. For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 (ended July 31), its revenue rose 5% year over year to $79.7 million and beat analysts' estimates by $0.8 million. It narrowed its adjusted net loss from $8.2 million to $0.8 million, or $0.02 per share, which also cleared the consensus forecast by seven cents.Those headline numbers weren't disastrous, but its grim guidance suggested the grueling slowdown was far from over. Does Domo's post-earnings plunge represent a buying opportunity? Or is it a falling knife which should be avoided?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
