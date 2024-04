Is DraftKings Stock Going to $60? 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks So.

Attention should surely be paid to any stock that has double-digit upside potential. That's very much the situation with online and mobile sports betting platform operator DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG).At least, that's the take from one analyst following the stock, who feels that its price could climb 46% over the next year or so. Here's why he thinks the company is well worth a wager.Oppenheimer's Jed Kelly has been quite the DraftKing bull for some time now, and this month he reiterated his sunny stance on the company. He very much rates it a buy at a price target of $60 per share, quite some height above its present level of just above $41. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel