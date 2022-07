Is Duolingo Stock a Buy Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Duolingo's (NASDAQ: DUOL) stock plunged 14% on July 11 after KeyBanc analyst Justin Patterson downgraded the stock from an "overweight" rating to a neutral-equivalent "sector weight" rating.In a note to investors, Patterson predicted that "headwinds from inflation and signs of softness in other freemium apps" could result in downward earnings revisions for Duolingo "over the coming quarters." Therefore, Patterson claims that its stock is now "appropriately" valued -- even though it's now trading below its IPO price of $102 per share.Should investors stay away from Duolingo after that cautionary statement? Or is its recent pullback a good buying opportunity for long-term investors?Continue reading