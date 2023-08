Is Dutch Bros' Earnings Win and CEO Shift a Sign to Buy or Hold?

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS), the drive-thru coffee powerhouse that's been growing its position in the food service and restaurant industry across the United States since 1992, continues to beat expectations for both customers and investors alike. Recent earnings beat estimates solidly, and the company appears strongly situated for continued growth. A new CEO soon steps into the role, and while that may be of concern to many investors, she could well possess the experience needed to warrant a smart investment decision.In the second quarter -- which ended June 30, 2023 -- Dutch Bros showcased a robust 34% revenue growth versus the same period of the previous year. CEO Joth Ricci, a guiding force behind Dutch Bros' ascent for more than five years, celebrated the company's 30 years delivering on a commitment to quality, speed, and service.A substantial 3.8% increase in systemwide same-shop sales and enhanced company-operated shop margins fueled this upward trajectory. One of the driving forces behind the company's success is its resolute focus on efficiency, a strategy that resulted in significant labor efficiency improvements, translating into tangible financial gains.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel