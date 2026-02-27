Going Aktie
WKN DE: A40KXC / ISIN: DE000A40KXC8
|
27.02.2026 01:15:00
Is e.l.f. Beauty Stock Going to $100?
The stock of e.l.f Beauty (NYSE: ELF) has been on a roller-coaster ride this year. It started the year strong, only to see its shares start to retreat in late January.A strong earnings report in early February sent its shares immediately soaring, but the stock quickly reversed course and ended decidedly lower the session following the company's earnings announcement. The stock has since rebounded once again, and now is up around 22% year to date as of this writing.The question, though, is whether the stock has enough gas in the tank to hit $100, which would be about another 7.5% gain from here.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!