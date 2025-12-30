Eaton Aktie
WKN: 850940 / ISIN: US2780581029
|
30.12.2025 16:15:00
Is Eaton Stock a Buy Now?
I bought Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in 2015. Over the roughly 10 years that I've owned it, the stock has risen by 530%. Over that same span of time, the S&P 500 index has risen just shy of 240%. After such a large advance, however, would I buy this electrical-focused industrial giant again now?Not to toot my own horn or anything, but Eaton was a big win. The truth is, I got really lucky with my investment in Eaton. Trust me, not all of my investments work out that well. However, I can place some of the win here at the feet of Warren Buffett, the so-called Oracle of Omaha. His investment approach has been instrumental in my thinking.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Eaton Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Eaton Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!