Eaton Aktie

Eaton für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850940 / ISIN: US2780581029

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.12.2025 16:15:00

Is Eaton Stock a Buy Now?

I bought Eaton (NYSE: ETN) in 2015. Over the roughly 10 years that I've owned it, the stock has risen by 530%. Over that same span of time, the S&P 500 index has risen just shy of 240%. After such a large advance, however, would I buy this electrical-focused industrial giant again now?Not to toot my own horn or anything, but Eaton was a big win. The truth is, I got really lucky with my investment in Eaton. Trust me, not all of my investments work out that well. However, I can place some of the win here at the feet of Warren Buffett, the so-called Oracle of Omaha. His investment approach has been instrumental in my thinking.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eaton Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Eaton Corp.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

22:39 2025: Das sind die Tops und Flops der DAX-Aktien
22:37 4. Quartal 2025: So bewegten sich die ATX-Aktien im abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
30.12.25 2025: So schnitten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Jahr ab
28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verkürzter Handel vor Silvester: ATX beendet letzten Börsentag 2025 mit Rekord -- DAX schließt fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag deutliche Gewinne. Der DAX präsentierte sich ebenfalls fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen