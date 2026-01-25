Eaton Aktie
Is Eaton Stock a Buy Now?
Eaton (NYSE: ETN) is one of the world's largest industrial companies. While it isn't on the top-10 list for that sector, its $131 billion market cap is just shy of Union Pacific's (NYSE: UNP) $136 billion. One of the most interesting features of Eaton's business is how it has evolved over its more than 100-year history. And it is about to do it again, if the rumors are true.Given the rumors, is Eaton stock a buy now?Eaton began its corporate life making truck transmissions. Transmissions are, effectively, a method of controlling a vehicle's power. Over the years, it added and subtracted business lines but took on a focus on power management. The biggest change for the company came when it agreed to acquire Cooper Industries in 2012. The nearly $12 billion transaction was the largest in Eaton's history.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
