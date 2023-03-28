Is Eli Lilly or Bristol Myers Squibb the Better Value Stock to Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

While growth stocks boomed in the era of easy money, value stocks have returned to form as the market's top performers in the current high interest rate environment. Now, value comes in many forms, such as a highly dependable dividend, an economically insensitive revenue stream, the quality of a company's management team, long-term growth drivers, and/or an attractive valuation.In the present risk-averse market, the most highly prized aspects of value stocks appear to be the dependability of a company's dividend, along with its ability to generate strong free cash flows regardless of the state of the broader economy.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading