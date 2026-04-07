Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

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07.04.2026 17:46:00

Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy After a Brand New Approval?

Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has not performed well this year, with its shares down 13% to date. However, the company's stock recently jumped following the approval of a brand-new medicine. Could this be the start of a sustained rebound for the pharmaceutical giant? On April 1, Eli Lilly announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Foundayo, an oral GLP-1 medicine for weight loss. There are several notable things about this milestone. First, Foundayo is only the second oral anti-obesity medicine to earn regulators' blessing in the U.S. Second, unlike its competitor, oral Wegovy, Foundayo can be taken anytime and without food or water restrictions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Eli Lilly 818,90 2,13% Eli Lilly

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