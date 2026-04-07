Eli Lilly Aktie
WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083
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07.04.2026 17:46:00
Is Eli Lilly Stock a Buy After a Brand New Approval?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) has not performed well this year, with its shares down 13% to date. However, the company's stock recently jumped following the approval of a brand-new medicine. Could this be the start of a sustained rebound for the pharmaceutical giant? On April 1, Eli Lilly announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Foundayo, an oral GLP-1 medicine for weight loss. There are several notable things about this milestone. First, Foundayo is only the second oral anti-obesity medicine to earn regulators' blessing in the U.S. Second, unlike its competitor, oral Wegovy, Foundayo can be taken anytime and without food or water restrictions.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly
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02.04.26
|Eli Lilly profitiert von neuer Abnehmpille Foundayo (Spiegel Online)
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01.04.26
|Neue Diätpille genehmigt: Eli Lilly-Aktie legt zu, Konkurrenz unter Druck (dpa-AFX)
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31.03.26
|S&P 500-Wert Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Eli Lilly von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|S&P 500-Papier Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Eli Lilly von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: S&P 500 steigt zum Ende des Dienstagshandels (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Optimismus in New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 am Nachmittag (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 mittags in Grün (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|S&P 500-Titel Eli Lilly-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Eli Lilly-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Eli Lilly
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.26
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.12.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.10.24
|Eli Lilly Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Eli Lilly
|818,90
|2,13%
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