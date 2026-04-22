Eli Lilly Aktie

Eli Lilly für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 858560 / ISIN: US5324571083

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.04.2026 21:49:00

Is Eli Lilly Stock Actually ... Cheap? The Surprising Math Behind Its 2026 Valuation.

At first glance, Eli Lilly's (NYSE: LLY) current share price of $903 feels like a psychological barrier. Most investors fixate on the absolute dollars and assume anything this expensive must be priced for perfection. But valuation is never about the sticker price alone; it's more about what you are buying per dollar invested.Once you strip away the noise of nominal dollars and focus on Lilly's underlying business, a compelling case emerges that the stock is not only reasonably valued but carries attractive upside for long-term investors.Stock prices are not measurements of expensiveness. Companies that compound earnings over decades naturally trade at high per-share prices if they've avoided stock splits or paid significant dividends.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Eli Lilly

mehr Nachrichten